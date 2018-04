Azerbaijan to cut tax burden of SMEs

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The main goal in amending Azerbaijan's Tax Code is to ease the tax burden on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov told reporters in Baku on April 17.

Jabbarov said this will allow to support the development of SMEs' entrepreneurial activities in the country.