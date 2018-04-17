Iran’s revenues via oil, oil product exports increase

2018-04-17 12:59 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

The Islamic Republic’s incomes through export of oil and oil products (including crude oil, condensates, natural gas, natural gas liquids-NGL, petroleum products) has registered a considerable increase during the first 9 months of the last fiscal year, ended March 2018.

Tehran exported $46.370 billion worth of the products in the 9-month period (March 20-Dec. 20, 2017), the country’s central bank (CBI) said in a report April 15.

The figure indicates a rise by 16.3 percent compared to the value of exports of crude oil, condensates, natural gas, NGL and petroleum products in the same months of the preceding year ($39.877 billion).

Iran’s average oil and oil product exports stood at 2.291 million barrels per day in autumn 2017, 3.2 percent less compared to summer.