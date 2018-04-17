TANAP soon to be connected to Turkish gas distribution network

2018-04-17 13:12 | www.trend.az | 2

Eskisehir, Turkey, April 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) construction project has already been completed by 93 percent, Saltuk Duzyol, head of the TANAP Consortium, said at a press conference in Turkey’s Eskisehir city April 17.

He said that 1,340 kilometers of the pipeline have already been built, adding that TANAP will be connected to Turkey’s national gas distribution network in July 2018.

He noted that the TANAP shareholders already raised $3.75 billion from international financial organizations, while more than $5.6 billion were spent on the project’s implementation. The total cost of the TANAP project is estimated at $8 billion, he added.