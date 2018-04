Azerbaijani army downs Armenian drone (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

Azerbaijani army has downed a quadrocopter of the Armenian armed forces, said Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The drone was downed as it attempted to fly over the Azerbaijani positions at the frontline near the Terter District of Azerbaijan on April 17.

