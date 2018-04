Turkey to complete entire work to fill TAP with Azerbaijani gas in 2019

www.trend.az

Eskisehir, Turkey, April 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Turkey will complete all the work to launch filling of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) with Azerbaijani gas by June 2019, Saltuk Duzyol, head of the TANAP Consortium, said at a press conference in Turkey’s Eskisehir city April 17.