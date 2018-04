Rosatom CEO to visit Japan on April 18 — ambassador

The CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Alexei Likhachev, will visit Japan on April 18, Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Rosatom State Corporation CEO Alexei Likhachev will arrive on a visit tomorrow," he said.