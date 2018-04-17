Deputy PM: Turkish gov't to consider opposition's proposal on early elections

2018-04-17 13:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish government will consider Leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli's proposal to hold early parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Bekir Bozdag said.

He said that the Turkish government is in no rush to conduct election in the country, Turkish media reported on April 17.

Leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of Turkey Devlet Bahceli has today proposed to hold early parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey.