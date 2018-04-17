Economic institutes raise German growth forecasts

2018-04-17 13:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Germany’s leading economic institutes have raised their growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 2.2 percent this year from a previous estimate of 2 percent, two sources familiar with the deliberations told Reuters on Tuesday.

The institutes also expect the economy to grow by 2 percent in 2019, up from 1.8 percent previously.

The German government relies on the forecasts of the institutes to calculate its own growth estimates. The institutes will announce their revised growth figures on Thursday.

The sources said the institutes had initially estimated the economy would grow by 2.4 percent this year but went for the lower estimate of 2.2 percent after weak economic data in the first quarter.

German industrial orders fell in January and rose by 0.3 percent in February amid weak domestic demand. Industrial output fell the most in more than two years in February, as industry lost some of its momentum in the face of the rising threat of protectionism.