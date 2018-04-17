Regional association of providers of credit bureaus establsihed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

A regional association of providers of credit bureaus has been established in Azerbaijan.

A relevant document on establishment of the association was signed by heads of credit bureaus and organizations of six countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Baku on April 17.

Credit bureaus of Belarus and Moldova are expected to join the association in the future.

Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), Ibrahim Alishov, who talked to reporters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, said that the establishment of the association in Baku proves its importance as the financial center of the region.