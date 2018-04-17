Azerbaijan's AccessBank seeks to develop digital banking (UPDATE)

2018-04-17 14:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 11:37)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan's AccessBank seeks further development of the digital banking, Executive Director of Digital Banking in AccessBank Sabina Gurbanova said at the 1st International Banking Exhibition and Conference, titled "Digital Banking and Security" in Baku on April 17.

AccessBank timely invested in its IT infrastructure in recent years in order to be aligned with innovations in the banking sector, according to Gurbanova.