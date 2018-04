SOCAR completes deal to acquire stake in TANAP

Eskisehir, Turkey, April 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

SOCAR Turkey Enerji AS, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, became the owner of a 7 percent stake in the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, Saltuk Duzyol, head of the TANAP Consortium, said at a press conference in Turkey’s Eskisehir city April 17.

The corresponding deal was completed at the end of March 2018.