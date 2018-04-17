SMEs in Azerbaijan to receive additional impetus for development - FIMSA

2018-04-17 14:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan will receive additional impetus for development starting from 2018, said Ibrahim Alishov, executive director of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) at an event dedicated to the establishment of the regional association of providers of credit bureaus.

He noted that the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, the register of movable property and the private credit bureau will facilitate the development of SMEs in Azerbaijan.

“The Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund will support SMEs through interest subsidies and a guarantee mechanism,” he said. “The movable property register launched in March this year will expand access to loans for businessmen, because not all entrepreneurs had real estate or documents for it, in order to use it as collateral for obtaining a loan.”