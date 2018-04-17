AccessBank to increase its authorized capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan's AccessBank intends to increase its authorized capital by late 2018, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of AccessBank Anar Hasanov told reporters in Baku on April 17.

"If to analyze the 2017 results, the reserves created on USD loans significantly affected the capital. Last year, the shareholders twice carried out capital injections into the bank. This shows the level of trust and support of the shareholders," Hasanov said, adding that work is now underway on another capital increase.