Azerbaijani Constitutional Court Plenum on results of presidential election kicks off (PHOTO)

2018-04-17 15:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A plenum of the of Azerbaijani Constitutional Court on approval of the protocol of the Central Election Commission on the presidential election held on April 11 2018, and on the election result has today kicked off .

At the meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov will inform about the electoral process.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11. The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86.02 percent of votes in the election, according to the final results.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news