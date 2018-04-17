UnionPay seeks to expand its business in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2018-04-17 15:13 | www.trend.az | 18

Details added (first version posted on 13:40)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Chinese payment system UnionPay intends to expand its presence in the market of Azerbaijan, UnionPay General Manager at the Central Asia and Caucasus Regional Office Zhang Chengdong said at the 1st International Banking Exhibition and Conference, titled "Digital Banking and Security" in Baku on April 17.

He said that the company intends to achieve this through expanding its cooperation with partners in Azerbaijan.

"Our company entered the Azerbaijani market in 2016 and cooperates with such banks as the International Bank of Azerbaijan and Atabank. We plan to increase our share in the local market by late 2018 with the help of partners. The growth is expected to be significant," he said.