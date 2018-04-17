Term revealed for first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to Europe (UPDATE)

Eskisehir, Turkey, April 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The first commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will begin in March 2020, Saltuk Duzyol, head of the TANAP Consortium, said at a press conference in Turkey’s Eskisehir city April 17.

He said that Turkey will complete all the work to launch filling of the TAP with Azerbaijani gas by June 2019.

"Although, the TAP itself will not be ready for this date, we, on our part, want to perform the entire work beforehand," he added.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.