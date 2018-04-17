Putin, Merkel discuss Syria — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have held a telephone conversation to stress the importance of thorough and impartial investigation to be conducted by the OPCW mission in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The importance was emphasized for thorough and impartial investigation by the OPCW in Syria," the statement runs.

"Both parties expressed the readiness to promote the resumption of political and diplomatic efforts over the Syrian dossier, including those on the Geneva and Astana platforms, and to go ahead with bilateral contacts along these lines," the Kremlin said.

Putin stressed the actions by a group of Western countries, which committed an act of aggression against Syria, grossly violated the norms of international law.

"[The two sides] discussed in detail the aggravation of the situation in and around Syria. The Russian president stressed once again that the actions by a group of Western countries, which committed an act of aggression against Syria, grossly violated the norms of international law, including the UN Charter, and substantially damaged the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis," the Kremlin noted.