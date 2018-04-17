BHOS to host international forum

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Confidence Capital (UK) will jointly conduct SOCAR III International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals to be held on April 23-26, 2018 in Baku.

It is dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and is going to be the most significant event in the Caspian oil calendar. Over 250 participants from 20 countries of the globe and over 45 speakers are expected to join the event.

SOCAR III International Forum aims at analyzing the latest trends and development perspectives concerning trade and sales of hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian and the Central Asian regions. In addition, the Forum will serve as the unique platform for taking strategic decisions relating to primary directions of development of petroleum industry and acquisition of practical information for carrying out everyday operations.

The first day of the four-day event will be dedicated to global petroleum market, the Caspian and the Central Asian markets, transport infrastructure; the second day will be dedicated to oil processing, oil and oil products trade and the third day will be dedicated to petrochemical market, oil refinery and technologies related to petro-chemistry. In conclusion, technical trips for the participants will be organized on April 26.