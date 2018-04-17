IFC: Azerbaijan managed to successfully use its natural resources for development

2018-04-17 15:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Over the past decade, Azerbaijan managed to successfully use its natural resources, Aliya Azimova, head of Baku office of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said in Baku at an event dedicated to the establishment of the regional association of providers of credit bureaus.

She said that over these years, the poverty level has decreased in Azerbaijan, the number of middle class representatives has increased and important steps have been taken to improve the well-being of the country’s population.

However, the economic realities in the world, and in particular in Azerbaijan, are changing, and in this context the role of private sector development is growing, she added.