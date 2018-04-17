Transavia to launch Eilat - Amsterdam flights

2018-04-17 16:04 | www.trend.az | 2

Dutch low cost carrier Transavia (owned by KLM-air France) is to launch flights between Eilat (either Uvda or the new Ramon airport at Timna) and Amsterdam (Schipol) starting November 3. The flights will be twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights are already available on the Transavia website beginning at €49 each way, Globes reports.

Transavia began flights to Israel in 2014 and currently operates flights between Tel Aviv and Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Paris and Lyon.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news