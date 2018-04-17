Iran’s sweet gas output registers increase

2018-04-17 16:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iranian gas refineries processed 214 billion cubic meters (bcm) of sweet gas during the last fiscal year, ended March 20, 2018, Gholamreza Bahmannia, director for coordination and supervision on production at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said.

Bahmannia said that the volume of the processed gas indicates a 9.3 percent increase year-on-year, the NIGC reported.

The official further said that the production of byproducts in Iranian refineries has increased as well with the launching of new phases of South Pars Gas Field in last year.

Bahmannia said that the production of gas condensates in Iranian refineries registered an 11-percent increase during the 12-month period.