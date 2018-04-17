Russian embassy calls on UK to cooperate in investigating businessman’s murder

The Russian embassy in London calls on the British authorities to cooperate in investigating the murder of Russian businessmen Nikolai Glushkov, an embassy press officer said in a statement, TASS reports.

"The Embassy continues to demand that the British side establish a normal diplomatic exchange regarding Mr Glushkov’s case," the statement reads.

"Despite the fact that the Foreign Office had directly suggested that we discuss Mr Glushkov’s case with Scotland Yard, the Embassy has not received any reply from Ms Dick. The current situation when the Russian Federation has been deprived of access to any data on the investigation process is a clear violation of international law in defiance of the legitimate right of Russian authorities to receive information about a Russian citizen," the press officer said.