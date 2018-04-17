Too early to say Washington shows goodwill delaying new sanctions on Moscow — Kremlin

It is too early to say that the United States has shown goodwill by delaying new sanctions on Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"It seems too early to judge about it and draw conclusions as to who has shown what under the current state of bilateral relations," he said. When asked if Washington’s decision had come as a surprise for Moscow, Peskov said that "it’s been a long time since anything surprised the Kremlin."

"From our standpoint, the only legal sanctions are those introduced by the United Nations Security Council," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out. According to him, in the 20th century, sanctions were imposed 174 times with the United States using this tool 110 times. "Unfortunately, this is a usual foreign policy practice for the US, which we cannot accept for we believe it to be illegal," Peskov added.