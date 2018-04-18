Iranian helicopter crashes into Persian Gulf A helicopter of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) which had been sent to Platform R1 to transport a worker suffering from heart attack crashed into Persian Gulf waters shortly after its take off from the platform, IRNA reports. Death of Javad Karandish (partient) and Behrouz Ashkan (assistant physician) have been confirmed while pilot of the helicopter Capitan Soheili is in good health. Governor and Head of Bandar Lengeh Crisis Management Working Group said that as a result of the crash, two were killed and two are still missing and one has been saved. Arsalan Bahar-Meymandi added that the helicopter with five persons on board crashed into Persian Gulf waters at 21:00 while it was transporting a sick worker to hospital. Searches are underway to save two missing persons, he said.

