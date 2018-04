Israeli military strikes Hamas post in Southern Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces attacked a Hamas outpost Tuesday in response to shots fired at soldiers near the Gaza border fence. The shots were fired at a force patrolling near the southern part of the Strip from an area near which protests take place every Friday, Haaretz reports.

The Israeli army reported no wounded in the incident. In response, tanks opened fire at a Hamas observation outpost.