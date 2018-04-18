Trump says U.S., North Korea now talking "directly" at "extremely high levels"

2018-04-18 02:04 | www.trend.az | 2

President Trump said the U.S. has begun talking with North Korea "directly," ahead of an intended U.S.-North Korea summit. Mr. Trump made the comments in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday, CBS News reports.

"We've also started talking to North Korea directly. We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea," Mr. Trump said. "I really believe there is a lot of good will, good things are happening — we'll see what happens."

"I look forward to meeting with Kim Jong Un," said Mr. Trump, adding that North Korea respects the U.S. - and "we are respectful of them."