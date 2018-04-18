Saudi Arabia to re-open cinema for the first time in three decades

Black Panther will become the first film screened publicly in Saudi Arabia for 35 years today, as the country’s first cinema since 1983 opens in Riyadh, Foreign Brief reports.

The cinema will be the first of 40 to open throughout Saudi Arabia over the next five years. The reintroduction of public cinemas constitutes a key social reform of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 project.

While public cinemas will provide an economic boon for Saudi Arabia-movie screenings could attract some $1 billion in ticket sales a year-they could also provide a fresh source of tension with the clergy. Indeed, Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al Sheikh has opposed the reopening, labelling theatres a “depravity” last year.