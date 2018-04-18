Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

Barbara Bush, former US first lady and literacy campaigner, has died aged 92, BBC reports.

A statement from the office of her husband, former president George HW Bush, described her as a "relentless proponent of family literacy".

Mrs Bush, the only woman to have seen her husband and son sworn in as US president, had been unwell for some time and had declined further medical treatment.

She said she wanted to spend her last days in "comfort care" with her family.