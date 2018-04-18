OPCW experts to get down to mission in Douma on Wed if UN gives go-ahead

Fact-finding experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) may get down to working at the site of the presumed chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma near Damascus on Wednesday if the UN finds the situation in the area to be safe enough, the Syrian Ambassador to the UN, Basha Jaafari said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

He said a team of UN security experts had arrived in Douma at around 15:00 hours Syrian time [12:00 hours UTC] on Tuesday in order to assess the situation at the site where the alleged chemical attack had taken place. If they decide the situation Douma is calm enough, the OPCW fact-finding mission will begin its work there on Wednesday.



