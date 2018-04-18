Peace treaty with North Korea possible following denuclearization: official

South Korea and the United States may seek to sign a peace treaty with North Korea when and if the communist state completely gives up its nuclear ambitions, Seoul's top security adviser said Wednesday, Yonhap News reports.

Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, said the allies are considering various ways to reward the North following its denuclearization.

Seoul and Washington are holding "in-depth discussions on various ways to successfully hold the South-North Korea summit and the North Korea-U.S. summit that will be held shortly thereafter," Chung told reporters.

"For instance, we are discussing how we could remove the (security) concerns held by North Korea. We have also held in-depth discussions on how we could guarantee the North's bright future should the North make the right decision," he added.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to meet next Friday for what will be a third inter-Korean summit. U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Kim in May or early June.