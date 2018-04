China has contingency plans to deal with U.S. trade frictions: state planner

China has various contingency plans and policy reserves to deal with trade frictions started by the United States, the country’s top economic planner said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The impact from trade frictions between China and the United States on China’s macro economy is limited and manageable, Yan Pengcheng, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news conference.