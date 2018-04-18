Trump Tweets support for American pastor on trial in Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his support on Tuesday for Pastor Andrew Brunson, who is on trial in Turkey on charges he was linked to a group accused of orchestrating a failed 2016 military coup, in a case that has compounded strains in U.S.-Turkish relations, Reuters reports.

“Hopefully he will be allowed to come home to his beautiful family where he belongs!,” Trump tweeted.

Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the group that Ankara holds responsible for the failed 2016 coup. He faces up to 35 years in prison.

Earlier during a phone talk, US President Donald Trump asked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extradite Brunson.