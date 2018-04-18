Russia, Iran can extend oil supplies agreement for 5 years

The Russian Energy Ministry is working with Iran on extension of the agreement on oil supplies to Russia under the oil-for-goods program for five years, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The first supply has already been completed, the next ones are arranged. The agreement is effective; it has been extended. We generally believe that it should be renewed for 5 years and work on this matter," Novak says.

It was reported earlier that Iranian oil supplies under the program amount to 5 mln tonnes per year. The first delivery was made in November 2017 and totaled 1 mln tonnes.