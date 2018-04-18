Iran unveils oil export details for March

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran averagely exported 2.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) of oil to Asian and European countries during the March of 2018, the country’s oil ministry said April 16.

The exports included 2.1 mb/d of crude oil and 400,000 barrels per day of condensates according to the ministry's report.

China and India were the biggest crude oil importers from Iran, with an average 1 million barrels per day of crude oil purchase from the country.

Iran is expected to increase the figure to 1.3 million barrels per day in April, the ministry said.

Total (France), Hellenic Petroleum (Greece), Shell (British–Dutch), Eni and Saras (Italy) were among Iran’s major European customers in March.

South Korea was the first destination for Iran’s condensate exports. The country exported 200,000 barrels per day of the ultra light oil to the Asian country.