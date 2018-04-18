Georgia elected as member of the UN-Women Executive Board

2018-04-18 09:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Georgia was elected as a member of the Executive Board of UN-Women yesterday and will keep the position for three years, the Georgian Foreign Ministry announced today, Agenda reports.

Voting was held during the United Nations Economic and Social Council meeting in New York and Georgia was elected to one of two vacant seats allocated for Eastern European countries.

Voting was held for 17 seats out of a total of 41.

Georgia will take up its three-year mandate on January 1, 2019 and its term will come to an end in 2021.