Russia making unprecedented efforts to improve situation in Eastern Ghouta - ambassador

2018-04-18 09:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia is making active efforts to restore Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, but it is important now for other nations, too, to render assistance, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nabenzya told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"As part of fulfilling Resolution 2401 of the UN Security Council, in coordination with Syria, Russia has made unprecedented efforts to improve the situation in Eastern Ghouta where the militant units, who are drawing on external support, have kept the local population hostage over several years," he said.

"As a result of protracted and tense talks the irreconcilable militants pulled out of the area and bloodletting was averted there," Nebenzya said.

"The evacuated civilians are returning to their homes now," he said. "About 60,000 people have returned there already."

"The situation in Eastern Ghouta is stable by and large," Nebenzya went on. "To support law and order, prevent provocations, protect civilians, and provide humanitarian and medical assistance to it, the Russian military police is cooperating with the Syrian local administrations."