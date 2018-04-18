PKK terrorists from most wanted list killed in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces have eliminated 29 militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which were on the "wanted list" for the last five years, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said, Turkish media reported April 18.

All of the terrorists were eliminated in the Amanos mountains in Turkey’s Hatay province.

The eliminated militants were involved in blowing up military convoys of the Turkish Armed Forces, armed attacks on military units in the eastern provinces of Turkey.