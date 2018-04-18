Iran’s Rouhani addresses military parade on national army day

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran has held a large-scale military parade on the occasion of the national army day, exhibiting its latest military achievements and capability.

President Hassan Rouhani, the chiefs of the army, air force, and navy, as well as senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) attended the event, state media reported.

Addressing the event, Rouhani once again described the country’s defense program as peaceful, renewing the Islamic Republic’s pledge that Tehran has no intention to invade other countries.

President Rouhani also said that the country is after cordial and brotherly ties with its neighbors.

He emphasized Iran’s right to develop national deterrence power, stressing that the country will not wait for any permission to produce the defensive weapons it needs.

The army began the parade this morning near the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in southern Tehran.

During the parade, the units of the armed forces displayed their new defense achievements and equipment.

A short-range air defense system dubbed “Kamyin-2” was also unveiled during the parade.

