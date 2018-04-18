Erdogan, Turkish opposition leader Bahceli to mull early elections in Turkey

2018-04-18 10:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Leader of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of Turkey Devlet Bahceli will hold a meeting today, on April 18, to discuss Bahceli’s proposal to hold early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, the Turkish media reported April 18.

The meeting will take place in the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

On April 17, Bahceli proposed to hold early parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey.