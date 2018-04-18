Baku, Astana in top 3 destinations for Russian tourists

2018-04-18 10:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Baku, Astana and Minsk lead in the rating of Russian citizens’ favorite cities to visit in the CIS countries, the TurStat analytical agency reported.

Russian spring holidays take place from April 29 to May 2, as well as, May 9, 2018. The rating is compiled from the analysis of the popularity of tourist trips in the spring of 2018.

The spring weekend tours are most often chosen by Russian tourists traveling to the CIS countries, according to the agency’s data.

Russian tourists visit the cities of the CIS countries, averagely, for 3 days and spend $65 per day for accommodation and meals.