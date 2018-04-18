Gold, silver prices vary in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices of the main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on April 18, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 1.7765 manats to 2284.086 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 17.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1269 manats to 28.4471 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 14.2715 manats to 1597.4985 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 13.8635 manats to 1725.3385 manats in the country.