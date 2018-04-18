Ilham Aliyev: I swear to be committed to national, spiritual values, traditions created by Azerbaijani people, constantly cherish them (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

The inauguration ceremony of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has kicked off at the Azerbaıjanı Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The ceremony is attended by Azerbaijani officials, members of the government, MPs and the President's family.

Honorary cortege which accompanied President Ilham Aliyev left for the Milli Majlis where the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held.

The inauguration of President Ilham Aliyev, who has been elected president of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a popular vote, was declared open.

The event participants warmly welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Under the accompaniment of the ceremonial march, soldiers of the Armed Forces brought on to the stage the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the standard (flag) of the President of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev and the judges of the Constitutional Court were invited to the stage.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, having approved the conclusions of the Central Election Commission on the results of the Azerbaijani presidential election by its resolution dated April 17, 2018, declared Ilham Aliyev the president of Azerbaijan,” Farhad Abdullayev said.

“Ilham Aliyev, who was elected the president of Azerbaijan, in accordance with Article 103 of the country’s Constitution, is invited to take an oath in the presence of judges of the Constitutional Court,” he said.

President Ilham Aliyev laid his hand on the Constitution of Azerbaijan and swore an oath.

“Exercising the authority of the Azerbaijani president, I swear to observe the Constitution of Azerbaijan, to defend the independence and territorial integrity of the state and to serve the people with dignity,” said Ilham Aliyev.

Then the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played. The president swore an oath by laying his hand on the Holy Quran.

“By laying my hand on the Holy Quran, I swear to be committed to the national and spiritual values ​​and traditions created by the Azerbaijani people for centuries and constantly cherish them,” said Ilham Aliyev.

Having knelt, President Ilham Aliyev kissed the national flag of Azerbaijan. The president also delivered the speech at the event.

