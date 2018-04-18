Azerbaijani-UK JV passes state registration

2018-04-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A joint venture of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and UK’s Petrofac international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry - SOCAR Petrofac passed state registration, Vergiler, the newspaper of Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry, reported April 18.

The company’s authorized capital will be 100,000 manats. The company is registered at the following address: Heydar Aliyev Ave., 121, Narimanov district, Baku. The official representative of the company is Azerbaijani citizen Ruslan Ibrahimov.

The joint venture’s Supervisory Board includes Fuad Suleymanov, Khalig Mammadov, Karim Osseiran and David Fisher.

The company passed state registration on February 22, 2018.

In December last year, SOCAR and Petrofac signed an agreement on the establishment of SOCAR Petrofac joint venture.