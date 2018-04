China will crack down on irregularities in the steel sector

China will resolutely deal with so-called “zombie” steel firms and crack down on irregularities in the steel sector, the country’s state planner said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

China will also step up coal mine closures in the south, Yan Pengcheng, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news conference.

