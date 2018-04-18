Kazakhstan, Turkey to discuss strategic partnership

2018-04-18 11:39 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu, Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov will pay an official visit to Turkey on April 18-20, 2018, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend.

"We plan to hold the 4th meeting of the Joint Turkish-Kazakh Strategic Planning Group in Ankara on April 19, 2018, within Abdrakhmanov's visit. The meeting will be held with participation of delegations of foreign ministries of the two countries. Abdrakhmanov will also meet with the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu," the source said.