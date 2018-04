Turkish Air Force continues antiterrorist operations in northern Iraq

2018-04-18 11:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force continues operations against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in northern Iraq, the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces said in a message April 18.

The antiterrorist operations are being conducted in the Zap district.

The Turkish Air Force destroyed three strongholds of the PKK terrorists as part of the operation on April 18, the message said.