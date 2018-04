Major Azerbaijani bank creates investment company

2018-04-18 11:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB has created a BTB Kapital investment company, Vergiler, the newspaper of Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry, reported April 18.

The authorized capital of the company is 350,000 manats. The official representative of the company is Rustam Jafarov.