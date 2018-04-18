Iran warns US on implications of leaving nuclear deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the possible decision by the US on pulling out from the 2015 nuclear deal would draw an unpleasant reaction from Iran and international community.

“Iran’s interests in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/nuclear deal) must be protected. If the US walks away from the deal, it will witness an unpleasant reaction from Iran and the international community,” Tasnim news agency quoted Zarif as saying.

He further pointed out that the pact has solely discussed Iran’s nuclear program and it has nothing to do with other issues.

Back in March, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Tehran as part of a European drive to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that President Donald Trump is threatening to scuttle. On May 12, Donald Trump is expected to decide whether to continue waiving sanctions under a US law.

So far, Iran has adhered to the terms of the nuclear deal, as verified by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in 10 reports since the pact was implemented in January 2016.

But the economic benefits Iran is receiving in return have fallen short of expectations, even after energy and financial sanctions were lifted. Major banks and companies have avoided engaging with Iran from fear of running afoul of remaining US restrictions or seeing a “snapback” of sanctions given Trump’s threats.

Trump has told the Europeans that they must agree to “fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal” or he would re-impose the sanctions that Washington lifted as part of the pact.

