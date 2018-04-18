President Ilham Aliyev, his family members visit National Flag Square

2018-04-18 11:57 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members have today visited the National Flag Square.
Chief of the guard of honor reported to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
The head of state saluted the soldiers.
The state anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
A salute was fired in honor of the President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
Under the accompaniment of the military march, the guard of honor passed in front of the head of state.
A photo for memory was taken.
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news