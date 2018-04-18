Azerbaijan 53rd, Armenia 84th in Global Firepower ranking for 2018

2018-04-18 12:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan took the 53rd place in the Global Firepower, the world military strength ranking for 2018, out of 136 countries in the list, while Armenia ranked 84th, according to the website's report

The finalized Global Firepower ranking relies on over 55 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score.

The ranking doesn’t rely solely on the total number of weapons available to any country (though it is a factor) but rather focuses on weapon diversity within the number totals to provide a better balance of firepower available.

Geographical factors, logistical flexibility, natural resources, and local industry influence the final ranking.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news